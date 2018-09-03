Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – South Florida awoke to dark gloomy skies, torrential rain and gusty wind on Labor Day thanks to Tropical Storm Gordon.

The storm officially formed Monday morning around 8 a.m. in the Upper Keys, rainbands associated with what was to come have been coming down on South Florida since Saturday.

Some people in Ft. Lauderdale told CBS4’s Joan Murray they were caught off guard by all the rain on Labor Day.

“This is my first time out today and so far so good,” Lamont Mack said as he pumped gas into his car. “But I have to go to work soon so I don’t know how it’s going to be when I get on the road.

The seemingly non-stop rain and lack of sun reduced visibility on the roads, making driving a challenge. The good news was that it was a holiday so there were fewer drivers on the road and less congestion

“It’s just a little normal, normal flooding, there’s nothing too crazy yet. I’m pretty sure it’s going to get worse later on,” said Jonathan Jacobs. “Especially if it’s still sitting on top of us.”

Marty Martinez was up early so he could head back to Orlando, his South Florida holiday weekend vacation a washout.

“We weren’t paying attention to the weather, we watched more football than the weather. We’re just making the best of it, heading home and taking it slow,” he said.

The worst of the weather will last through the early afternoon. Late afternoon we may see a slight improvement as the center of Gordon begins to push away into the Gulf of Mexico.

Rainfall totals will range from 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Golden Beach to Bonita Beach and from Craig Key to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay.

A Flood Watch is in place for South Florida until 11 p.m. due to the potential for flooding.