MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new spot to score sandwiches, smoothies and more has opened its doors in the Harbor Shops.

Called Lunchroom, the fresh addition is located at 1824 Cordova Road near Port Everglades. It has a second location on North Federal Highway.

The fast-casual sandwich shop offers options like the Rooster with crispy chicken breast, banana pepper slaw and avocado on toasted ciabatta; the Meatball Hoagie with gravy, provolone and Pecorino Romano on a toasted hoagie roll; and the Short Rib Melt with provolone, avocado crema, jalapeño and onion relish on pressed ciabatta. You can make any sandwich a bowl.

Pair your meal with a smoothie like the Mango Yogurt or the protein-rich Chocolate & PB. It also serves all-day breakfast and salads. (See the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Lunchroom has already made a good impression.

Luis A., who reviewed it on Aug. 11, wrote, “The food was really amazing; the short rib sandwich, for instance, was to die for. But, mainly, the staff was extremely helpful and nice. Great lunch experience!”

Kaley M. added, “Excellent location and great food. Thoroughly enjoyed my sandwich and the fries were delicious.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Lunchroom is open from 7:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekends.