FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A machine recount of ballots in a hard-fought race for a school board seat in Broward County has determined a winner.

The race pitted incumbent Donna Korn against Elijah Manley and Ryan Petty. Korn held a slight lead in the race and Petty, a Parkland dad who lost his daughter in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre and ran on the issue of school security, came in second.

Near the closing time of the polls on election day, officials say they received 5,000 vote-by-mail ballots that had not been tabulated. It turned out that number was more like 9,000 ballots.

In the end, Korn won the race with a scant majority of 50.4 percent. If she had dropped below 50 percent, there would have been a runoff election with Ryan.

Another race affected by the last minute vote by mail ballots was the for 17th Judicial Court Judge, Group 42. In that race, Richard Brian Kaplan topped incumbent Michael Usan by about 740 votes.

A hand count is now underway to decide that race. A machine recount showed Usan won by 331 votes. Attorney Ben Kuehne, who represents Kaplan, said his client is outraged that the vote-by-mail ballots were not counted until election night. If Kaplan loses the hand recount, he would have 10 days to file a court challenge.