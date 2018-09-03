Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tropical disturbance moving quickly toward the central U.S. Gulf Coast has formed into Tropical Storm Gordon.

The system is bringing heavy rain to portions of South Florida and the Keys.

The National Hurricane Center says tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of South Florida and Keys.

At 8:30 a.m. Monday, the system is located about 20 miles west of Key Largo.

Maximum sustained winds are 45 mph and the system is moving west-northwest at 17 mph. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

South Florida is under a Flood Watch until 11:00 p.m.

On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will pass over the southern tip of the Florida peninsula this morning, move

over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and evening, and reach the warning area along the central Gulf Coast by late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Golden Beach to Bonita Beach and from Craig Key to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay. There’s also a Tropical Storm Warning for Alabama-Florida border westward to east of Morgan City, Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

There is a Storm Surge Watch in effect for the Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the Mouth of the Mississippi River.

The system could dump 2 to 4 inches of rain over parts of the Bahamas, the Florida Keys and South Florida through early Tuesday.

TROPICAL STORM FLORENCE

Meanwhile Tropical Storm Florence continues to hold steady over the eastern Atlantic, about 895 miles west-northwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Florence was moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and maximum sustained winds of 60 mph with higher gusts.

Forecasters say little change in strength is expected in coming days and no coastal watches or warnings are in effect.