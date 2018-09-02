Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 34-year-old woman accused of shooting the 77-year-old foster woman who takes care of the woman’s biological children was denied bond during a hearing in a Miami-Dade courtroom.

Candi Johnson, who was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair looked down for most of the hearing.

“It’s not that she’s looking down due to medication, correct?” asked Judge Samantha Ruiz Cohen.

A corrections officer replied, “She’s just refusing communication.”

Police say Johnson went to a home in Southwest Miami-Dade armed with a male companion Friday around 5 a.m. and abducted her 5-yr-old daughter and one year-old son.

Less than 6 hours after the shooting police say they found Johnson and her children inside the Volvo they were in at Northwest 11th Avenue and 87th Street.

The children were unharmed. It’s not clear how they ended up in foster care.

Records show Johnson has been arrested before for child neglect in 2015, and child abuse and fleeing police in 2006.

In court, Johnson briefly spoke, saying, “It’s really aggravating…..” before her microphone was muted.

The judge ordered Johnson to stay away from the foster mother and her children.

“You just stay completely away from all of the victims’ homes. I’m glad you’re looking up and you’re addressing the court. This means you’re able to hear me.”