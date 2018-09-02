Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tropical wave is set to bring flooding rains and gusty wind to the area for a good part of Labor Day.

The greatest impacts will occur during a 12-hour period from around 2 AM Monday to 2 PM Monday afternoon.

The heavy rain will taper off to showers with a stray storm or two lingering though the evening.

Quick moving showers Sunday morning may begin to taper off by the afternoon prior to the arrival of the wave making for a relatively nice afternoon and evening here in South Florida.

By Sunday night, the moisture will be moving out of the Bahamas over the region increasing rain chances along with picking up the wind just offshore.

Overnight Sunday gusty squalls develop and increase in coverage, which may lead to flooding on roadways and poor drainage areas by Monday morning.

The heaviest rain and wind will continue Labor Day morning with gusts over 35 mph expected along the coast. There is already a high risk of rip currents in effect along with a caution notice for boaters, which will likely become a small craft advisory.

The strongest wind will be along the coast but higher gusts are possible inland near the storms, which will be moving through the area.

There is the potential for storms to be severe with isolated tornadoes as well.

By Monday afternoon the wave will be moving out of the area and over the Gulf of Mexico where it may develop to a tropical depression moving northwest toward the Gulf Coast.

Depending on if and how this occurs there may be a few lingering showers or even bands of storms situated over the area Monday afternoon and evening.

Overall the conditions should begin to improve with lighter wind and some sunshine but showers and storms area still possible.