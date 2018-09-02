  • WFOR TVOn Air

DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — Some surprising moves on Saturday as NFL teams trimmed down their rosters ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline.

One in particular by the Miami Dolphins was the release of former starting cornerback Tony Lippett, who missed all of last season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Lippett started 13 games in 2016 but struggled returning from his injury in training camp this year.

Also cut Saturday was receiver Leonte Carroo, a third-round pick in 2016 who has only 10 receptions in two seasons.

Miami kept two reserve quarterbacks, Brock Osweiler and David Fales. Quarterback Bryce Petty was waived injured.

Seventh-round pick Jason Sanders apparently won the battle of rookies for the placekicking job when Miami waived undrafted free agent Greg Joseph.

Undrafted rookie Lucas Gravelle was cut, meaning 39-year-old John Denney returns for a 14th season as the team’s long snapper.

