  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMPaid Program
    3:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    4:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Orange County Sheriff's Office, Orlando, Retention Pond, Suspect Drowns

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A man trying to avoid capture by police put himself in a far worse situation.

Florida authorities say a suspect fleeing from deputies drowned after jumping into a retaining pond.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 49-yeaer-old Corey Anderson ran when officers found felony narcotics on him.

During the chase, Anderson jumped into a retention pond.

The sheriff’s office says deputies tried to save him, but Anderson drowned.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s