ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A man trying to avoid capture by police put himself in a far worse situation.

Florida authorities say a suspect fleeing from deputies drowned after jumping into a retaining pond.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 49-yeaer-old Corey Anderson ran when officers found felony narcotics on him.

During the chase, Anderson jumped into a retention pond.

The sheriff’s office says deputies tried to save him, but Anderson drowned.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)