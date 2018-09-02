Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Emily Garay has big goals.

“I’m gonna make it,” she said. “I’m gonna be up there with big people.”

The high school senior said she wants to go to Florida and become a police officer. But, like for many families, paying for college was a big concern.

“My mom was thinking of working for two jobs,” Garay said. “My dad, he was — we were just stressing since I started high school.”

But things changed for Emily Friday night. She went to a concert with her friends from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade when she was awarded a $100,000 dollar scholarship from Beyonce and Jay-Z’s foundation.

She said the first thing that went through her mind was the relief her parents would have about paying for school.

“I thought of my parents,” she said. “They now could have peace and not stress much.”

The moment was shared with her friends from the Boys and Girls Club.

“They have been the best thing that has happened to me in my entire life, the best thing ever.”

Another member of the Boys and Girls Club was also awarded a $100,000 scholarship. Jonathon Burgos wants to use the money to go to MIT and study electrical engineering.

They didn’t get the chance to meet Beyonce and Jay-Z, but Garay said she would say ‘thank you’ if she did.

“I want to say thank you so much,” she said. “This is the best thing that has ever happened to me in my life.”

Garay said the stars’ gift will help them meet her big goals.

“With this gift now, I know I’m gonna be able to accomplish everything and even more,” she said.