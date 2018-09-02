  • WFOR TVOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, CBS Miami, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Patricia Mazzei, Politics, Primary Election

New York Times Miami Bureau Chief Patricia Mazzei joins Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede to discuss the results of the Florida Primary Election and a what they expect to see what happens as we move forward to the election in November.

Guest: Patricia Mazzei, New York Times, Miami Bureau Chief

