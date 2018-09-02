  • WFOR TVOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, CBS Miami, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, John McCain, Local TV, Marco Rubio, Politics, Primary Election

Senator Marco Rubio joins Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede and discusses his concerns over the proposed trade deal with Mexico and how it will affect Florida growers.

They also discuss the results of the Florida Primary Elections and he also reflects on the life of Senator John McCain.

Guest: Senator Marco Rubio

NOTE- The full interview with Sen. Rubio can be found below.

