Filed Under:Local TV, Tracking The Tropics, Tropical Depression 6, Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tropical Storm Florence, which formed off the African coast on Saturday morning, is heading to the open eastern Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center announced.

The storm’s center was located near latitude 14.8 North, longitude 27.8 West.

Florence is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph, with sustained winds of 45 mph. This general motion is expected to continue through Tuesday.

On the forecast track, Florence will continue to move toward the open eastern Atlantic.

td 6 5pm 8 31 18 Tropical Storm Florence Moves To Open Eastern Atlantic

(National Hurricane Center)

The storm does not pose a threat to the U.S. mainland.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s