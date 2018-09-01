Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tropical Storm Florence has formed over the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center announced Saturday.

The storm is currently over the eastern Atlantic Ocean and is expected to reach the Cabo Verde Islands over the weekend, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

Florence is located about 65 miles south-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph and it’s moving west at 14 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cabo Verde Islands of Santiago, Fogo and Brava.

Florence is expected to take a gradual turn to the west-northwest and it’s also expected to strengthen, becoming a Tropical Storm on Saturday.

The storm does not pose a threat to the U.S. mainland.