MIAMI (CBSMiami) — We will see the peak impacts of this tropical wave Sunday night through Monday morning.

Wind gusting onshore 30 mph or higher along with flooding rains will be impacting the area beginning overnight Sunday and continue Monday morning.

The National Hurricane Center has increased the development potential but still keeps the area over the Gulf of Mexico. Regardless if it develops or not the impacts will remain the same here in South Florida.

The latest info coming in continues to suggest that the strongest wind, rain impacts will be over Miami-Dade and Broward with less over the Keys.

It looks more and more likely that the timing will be Late Sunday to early Monday.

Expect rough surf creating a swimming hazard on a holiday weekend, as well as a boating hazard.

 

