MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Washington’s turn to say farewell to the late Sen. John McCain came on Friday and Saturday.

The six-term Republican senator from Arizona, who lived and worked in the nation’s capital over four decades, lay in state under the U.S. Capitol rotunda Friday for a ceremony and public visitation.

On Saturday, McCain’s procession will pause by the Vietnam Memorial and head for Washington National Cathedral for a formal funeral service.

At McCain’s request, two former presidents — Barack Obama and George W. Bush — are expected to speak there.

People close to the White House and McCain’s family say President Donald Trump has been asked to stay away from all events.

During the presidential campaign, Trump mocked McCain for getting captured during the Vietnam War.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.