LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a series of shootings in Lauderhill, where at least one man was killed.

On Friday night, a man and woman were found shot after what police said was a “neighborhood dispute.”

Then on Saturday, 911 calls poured in to dispatch about a man and woman found lying on opposite sides of Northwest 24th Court, just a block from the first shooting.

“Neighbors and residents from the area were actually performing CPR on the male at the time,” said Lauderhill Police Lieutenant Mike Santiago.

Both were take to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition. Police said the man, identified as Dwayne Smith, later died.

The two that were found in the street were not the only ones hurt.

Police said a woman flagged down an officer and told police she was driving by when her car was hit. She was treated for a shrapnel injury and released.

A few hours later, police said a fourth victim showed up at a hospital in Tamarac. He is expected to be okay.

“This happened two times already,” a neighbor said.

“I definitely can’t be driving by and my kids get shot,” said Michale Rigg, who has lived in the neighborhood for three years. “That’s crazy!”

Police said the shootings on Friday and Saturday are not connected.