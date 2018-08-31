Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOSTON (CBSMiami) – The University of Connecticut has paid tribute to Alex Schachter, a Parkland student who wanted to attend but never got the chance.

It’s been six months since the 14-year-old died in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. Schachter’s family said they took heart in the act of kindness by the school and its students.

“In my deepest darkest hour when I had nothing but hate towards everybody, to receive this act of kindness from the band director and the university and the kids, I will never forget, That`s why I’m here to thank them,” said Alex’s father Max.

During UConn’s halftime performance, the band played Alex’s favorite song and even spelled out his name.

The university also posthumously admitting Alex to the school, as the high school freshman had dreamed of attending Uconn one day.

Max Schachter said he spoke to Uconn’s marching band before their performance Thursday night.

“Each one of you, as you perform today, I will be seeing Alex in each one of you. Each one of you can go out tomorrow and do something to help someone that is down or depressed and show them kindness,” he said.

Alex’s family says they’re putting together a scholarship in his name to honor his memory and help future students at UConn.

“My goal today is to raise $25,000. If I can do that, then we can give a scholarship to a child forever. Someone who wants to be in band, loves music, works hard, and has financial needs,” said Max Schachter.

Max said the tribute from the marching band meant everything to him and his family, in fact, Max wore his late son’s UConn sweatshirt that he said his son would wear to high school nearly every single day.