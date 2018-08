Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were killed, nine others injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95.

The accident happened just after 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes at NW 62nd Street.

Miami Fire Rescue said a motorcyclist was involved in an accident. When other drivers pulled over to help they were hit by a van.

All northbound lanes of I-95 are closed for the investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.