MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tropical Depression Six has formed over the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center announced Friday.

The storm is currently over the eastern Atlantic Ocean and is expected to reach the Cabo Verde Islands Friday night, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

Tropical Depression 6 is located about 70 miles south-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Maximum sustained winds are 35 mph and it’s moving west at 15 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cabo Verde Islands of Santiago, Fogo and Brava.

Tropical Depression Six is expected to take a gradual turn to the west-northwest and it’s also expected to strengthen, becoming a Tropical Storm Friday night or Saturday.

Once wind speeds reach 39 mph, the disturbance would be designated Tropical Storm Florence.

The storm does not pose a threat to the U.S. mainland.