MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As we head into Labor Day weekend, it is important to keep your eyes on the Tropics. A disturbance near the Leeward Islands will continue moving northwest, bringing more moisture into South Florida by late Sunday into Monday. Numerous showers and storms, some with heavy rainfall, will make for a soggy forecast, especially on Monday which is the Labor Day holiday. Some localized flooding may also be possible. High temperatures will remain seasonal, in the upper 80s to near 90.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a disturbance a few hundred miles away from the Cape Verde Islands. It is expected to reach Tropical Storm status later Friday or Friday night and will be named Florence. Strengthening is expected in the coming days, but it is no threat to the U.S. at this point.

One thing is for sure, it would be smart to keep the umbrella handy this weekend, and make some indoor plans, too!