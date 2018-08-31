Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Publix Super Markets is recalling ground chuck products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The grocery chain says the potentially contaminated beef was sold June 25 through July 31 in several Florida counties and were in a variety of products including various burgers with ground chuck, meatballs, meatloaf, sliders and stuffed peppers.

The store urged customers to check their freezers for these products and said they are working with federal officials to identify the supplier that may have provided the contaminated meat.

The meat was sold in the following counties: Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia.

Ground chuck currently for sale should be considered safe.

