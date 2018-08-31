Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man and woman shot a foster parent in southwest Miami-Dade early Friday morning and took off with two children who were under her care.

The shooting took place around 5 a.m. at home in the 13600 block of Jackson Street.

Investigators believe Candi Johnson, 34, and an unidentified male went into the home, shot the caregiver, and left with Johnson’s two children – a five-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy.

The 77-year-old foster parent was taken to an area hospital where she was listed as stable.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement joined the investigation. They believe Johnson, her companion, and the two children are driving around in a four-door white sedan. Miami-Dade police put out a “be on the lookout” alert for a white 2018 Volvo, license plate number “JSR X41.”

Late Monday morning, police located Johnson and children at NW 87th Street and 11th Avenue. The children were safe, Johnson will face charges. Her male companion is still on the run.