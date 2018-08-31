Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention drivers! The message is clear: Don’t drink and drive!

Police officers from more than 10 agencies are uniting this holiday weekend with one goal in mind, keeping our roads safe from drunk drivers.

Law enforcement will focus on impaired driving, as well as distracted driving this Labor Day weekend.

The Florida Department of Transportation’s multi-agency traffic safety enforcement detail is an annual Labor Day weekend event.

Specialized mobile DUI processing vehicles will be set up at numerous sites across South Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol has the following tips on their website to help you make the right decisions: