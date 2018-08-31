Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention drivers! The message is clear: Don’t drink and drive!
Police officers from more than 10 agencies are uniting this holiday weekend with one goal in mind, keeping our roads safe from drunk drivers.
Law enforcement will focus on impaired driving, as well as distracted driving this Labor Day weekend.
The Florida Department of Transportation’s multi-agency traffic safety enforcement detail is an annual Labor Day weekend event.
Specialized mobile DUI processing vehicles will be set up at numerous sites across South Florida.
The Florida Highway Patrol has the following tips on their website to help you make the right decisions:
- Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.
- Buckle Up. A seatbelt is your vehicle’s most important safety feature, but it only works if you use it.
- Before drinking, designate a sober driver.
- If you are a designated driver, do not drink. One drink is one too many.
- If you’re impaired and did not designate a driver, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement or dial *FHP (*347). This call could save a life.
- If you know people who are about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
- And remember, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle (in motion or stopped) by the driver and or the passenger(s) is a violation of Florida law.