Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – DJ Khaled is not only a platinum-selling megastar, music producer, and record label executive, he’s now added furniture designer to his list of accomplishments.

This week he unveiled he unveiled his personal line of deluxe furniture called “We The Best Home” at El Dorado furniture in Pembroke Pines.

It’s inspired, he said, by his own home décor and, just like himself, understated it is not.

“This is the real deal, this ain’t something that we are just putting together. This is two years in the making and a shout out to all those on the team that helped me put this together. You know dreams come true. I want to inspire all the entrepreneurs, all the young generation that they can do anything they want to do,” Khaled said.

Gold lions are his signature pieces and for good reason.

“My son’s name is Asahd and in Arabic that means ‘a lion’. Lions are important, they aren’t only powerful, like The Lion King, they are also spiritual,” he said.

DJ Khaled has almost 12 million followers on Instagram, something the 42-year-old hip hop artist uses all the time including a recent incident on the water near Bal Harbour where he actually thanked the police department and they posted it. He started his career here and still calls Miami home.

“Miami is home for life,” he said.

“You’ve got two words and they start with a B and you say them every day. Can you tell us,“ asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo?

“Bless, bless up anytime. When I greet somebody I’m going to greet you with bless up. I’m the type of person that prays every day because of all the blessings. There are so many blessings upon me. I embrace them, you know it’s from God, I’ve got my own furniture line,” he said.

“Do you have any favorites when you look back at your amazing career,” asked Petrillo.

“I pinch myself every day, that’s the truth. I really do every day. I’m like wow. There are too many moments to name, like right now I’m on tour with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, sold out every night while dropping number one records. I’m working on my 11th album, blessings, now that’s what I’m saying,” said Khaled.

The pieces for “We The Best Home” start at $199 and go up to over $2,500 dollars. Every piece is ready for sale at El Dorado Furniture.