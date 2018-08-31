Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — AAA reminds everyone to stay safe by designating a sober driver, calling a cab or arranging to stay with a friend before kicking off your Labor Day weekend celebrations!
For those that did not plan ahead and need the Tow-To-Go program, it is available Friday, 8/31 through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday 9/4.
The Tow-to-Go program offers a confidential ride home and tow – both free of charge over the holiday weekend.
You don’t even have to be a AAA member.
The Tow-to-Go service is designed to be used as a last resort and is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks.
Triple-A says since its inception in 1998, Tow-to-Go has kept more than 24,000 drunk drivers off the roads and saved twice as many lives.
The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.
Important Tow To Go Guidelines:
- It’s a confidential local ride within a 10-mile radius to a safe location
- You can’t make an appointment to use the Tow to Go service, it is designed to be used as a last resort so have a designated driver before you have your first drink.
- If a person is too intoxicated to be safely transported in a tow truck, AAA may need to contact law enforcement to assist with getting the intoxicated individual a safe ride home.
- The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home.