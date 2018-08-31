Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — AAA reminds everyone to stay safe by designating a sober driver, calling a cab or arranging to stay with a friend before kicking off your Labor Day weekend celebrations!

For those that did not plan ahead and need the Tow-To-Go program, it is available Friday, 8/31 through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday 9/4.

The Tow-to-Go program offers a confidential ride home and tow – both free of charge over the holiday weekend.

You don’t even have to be a AAA member.

The Tow-to-Go service is designed to be used as a last resort and is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks.

Triple-A says since its inception in 1998, Tow-to-Go has kept more than 24,000 drunk drivers off the roads and saved twice as many lives.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Important Tow To Go Guidelines: