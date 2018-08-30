Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tropical wave moving through the Caribbean is set to bring heavier rain and storms to the area for part of the Labor Day weekend.

Currently the National Hurricane Center has just a low chance of development three to 5 days from now as the system is moving over the Florida Straits and into the Gulf of Mexico.

Even if there is little to no development, moisture associated with this tropical wave will bring more wide-spread rain and storms to South Florida starting Sunday and continuing Monday and Tuesday.

In addition to the heavier rain, wind is expected to increase out of the east with gusts increasing to near 30 mph.

This will lead to an increase in rip currents along with posing a hazard to small craft.

The next named storm is likely to form off of the coast of Africa over the weekend.

Potential tropical cyclone number six is being monitored by the Hurricane Center and will most likely upgrade it to Tropical Storm Florence over the weekend.

The storm will bring tropical storm conditions to the Cape Verde Islands as it moves over the open Atlantic.

The storm will remain over open water for now and will be monitored for any significant changes in intensity or movement.