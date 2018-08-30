Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – You’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time when you enter Capriccio Ristorante on North University Drive in Pembroke Pines.

The family owned eatery has been serving up authentic Italian dishes for 32 years!

“We started when there was cows and horses across the street, we were slow in beginning, but little by little we started playing guitar started singing. We did something to bring people in,” said owner Gian Piero Cangelosi.

Gian Piero does it all giving us a sampling of the nightly entertainment, there’s also a violinist. The look of Capriccio’s is old school. Tuscan yellow walls, Italian columns and a bar with a dramatic antique chandelier. You never know who or what you’ll find on the walls.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Gian Piero what he wants his guests to feel when they walk in.

“Like they feel like they’re in Italy and it was dedicated to my mother. She loved antique chandeliers,” he said.

The food spans the regions of Italy.

“When you do a place outside of Italy, you have a dish from Bologna, a dish from Milano, a dish from Roma, because when you represent Italy you have to go all around the country,” said Gian Piero.

At the bar, his daughter Emily makes specialty cocktails like this drink called “Bongiorno Martini”.

Back in the kitchen Chef Carl prepares Petrillo’s tasting dishes which includes Fiocchi di Pera– pasta purses filled with pear & cheese served in an alfredo sauce.

“The way I would describe this pasta is it’s really like a dessert. It’s rich, it’s creamy and the pear gives it a kiss of deliciousness,” Petrillo said.

They sampled mouthwatering Mediterranean mussels in a white wine and garlic sauce.

And ended on sweet and savory grilled shrimp with a fig balsamic glaze –

“Sometimes when i eat shrimp I think it’s over oiled and to garlicky. This is just salt and pepper, I’m hearing, so the simplicity in this with that glaze is wonderful,” said Petrillo.

“The most simple you do, the better the taste,” said Gian Piero.

Capriccios, a genuine taste of taste of Italy, in the heart of Pembroke Pines is open 7 days a week for dinner.

For more info: https://capriccios.net