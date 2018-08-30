PROGRAMMING NOTEDolphins v. Falcons on CBS4 Tonight at 7! Regularly scheduled programming, including Big Brother, will air on WBFS-myTV33
LONDON (CBSMiami) – Britain’s Prince Harry sang and joked with the cast of “Hamilton” after he and his wife Meghan joined a packed theater for a charity performance in London.

Hamilton is about one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, and features the then British King George III.

Afterward, the show’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda joked that a descendant of one of the characters was watching.

“You know, it would be funny if I had King George in the show,” he told a laughing audience, “And I am standing next to his sixth great-grandson.”

The performance raised nearly $400-thousand for that charity which Prince Harry founded.)

All of the money raised by the performance will go to help children affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

