MARATHON (CBSMiami/AP) – Pummeled by Hurricane Irma nearly a year ago, a major resort in the Keys is set to reopen.

Hawks Cay Resort on Duck Key will formally reopen Thursday after a $50 million project to repair damage caused by Irma. Owners also used the opportunity to enhance the property’s appeal to upscale travelers.

Keys tourism officials say the resort’s 177 hotel rooms will bolster the Keys lodging inventory to 90 percent operational following the Sept. 10, 2017, tropical cyclone.

Among the enhancements guests will experience are completely renovated rooms, two new restaurants and a new oceanfront, adults-only relaxation area with pool, food and beverage facilities.

The resort laid off much of its staff because of the storm but has hired 200 employees in advance of the reopening.

