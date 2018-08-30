Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PHOENIX (CBSMiami) – A memorial service will be held Thursday in Phoenix for the late Senator John McCain.

On Wednesday, as many as 15-thousand people from around the world came to the Arizona Capitol to pay their respects to McCain. Late into the evening, McCain’s children thanked those who came.

“This is so incredible that you are all here and I really appreciate it,” said Sydney McCain.

Throughout the day, thousands waited in 105-degree heat to say a final goodbye.

“So respectful, to be in the presence of someone who served our country for 30 years, which is amazing,” said Betty Havatone.

On what would have been his 82nd birthday, Cindy McCain, his wife of 38 years, and his seven children gathered for an emotional private service.

“Imagining Arizona without John McCain is like picturing Arizona without the Grand Canyon,” said Gov. Doug Ducey.

During Thursday’s memorial, former Vice President Joe Biden will pay tribute to his friend. Also paying tribute will be Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

“We’ve had a wonderful relationship, he and his family for quite a while. He was a wonderful mentor to me,” said Fitzgerald. “I can’t tell you how honored I am to go up there and say a few words about a man who everybody loves and respects.”

After the service, McCain’s body will be flown to Washington D.C. for a viewing at the Capitol. There will be a service at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, then McCain will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.