Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two babysitters in North Carolina are accused of encouraging three children to smoke marijuana.

Police say the viral video shows a three-year-old, two-year-old, and an 18-month-old baby smoking.

At one point, the babysitter helps one of the children smoke.

The mother said the children were in the hospital all night and did not test positive for marijuana.

She also said one of the babysitters is her friend and has apologized.

The babysitters, identified as 21-year-old Michaela Pearson and 18-year-old Candice Little, have been charged with felony child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.