MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Online retail giant Amazon is looking to hire more than a thousand new workers right here in South Florida.

Those hired will work at the company’s fulfillment center in Opa-locka where they will help pick, pack and ship customers’ orders.

Candidates must be 18 or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. Those interested need to need to apply online where they will also indicate a shift preference and select an appointment time to attend an upcoming hiring event.

To apply, go to amazon.com/miamijobs.