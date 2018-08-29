Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward’s teachers, school superintendent, and school district all scored wins in the primary election.

On Tuesday, Broward voters approved the one-half millage tax proposal, which increases funds for teacher raises, school resource officers and counselors.

The money funds mandated security measures ordered by the state after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

A fraction of the $93 million a year will pay for people with weapons to guard campuses.

Nearly all of the rest will go to give teachers a six percent raise and pay raises for counselors, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, etc.

The proposed 1/2 mill increase would equate to about $10 per month for homeowners with an average home value of $240,000.

The county’s School Board races were also a win for Superintendent Robert Runcie. Five of the board’s nine seats were up for grabs.

Candidates for three of those races were two parents who lost children in the Stoneman Douglas High shooting and a former Stoneman Douglas student and a teacher was a good friend of murdered coach Aaron Feis. All three ran on platforms for improving school safety, saying the district did not make it a priority before the shooting. They also wanted the ouster of Runcie.

The District 4 seat, left open after Abby Freeman decided not to seek re-election, was won by Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa was killed in the massacre.

Alhadeff, who centered her campaign around school safety, wants to work towards changing the state’s gun laws.

In District 6, there were numerous contentious exchanges incumbent Laurie Levinson and challenger Richard Mendelson at various polling sites during early voting. Mendelson, the teacher and friend of Feis, was supported by Andrew Pollock whose daughter was killed in the Stoneman Douglas shooting. Both Mendelson and Pollack wanted Runcie out. Mendelson said he would cast that vote if elected.

In the race for the at-large available seat, Seat 8, incumbent Donna Korn defeated Elijah Manley and Ryan Petty.

Petty’s daughter Alaina was killed in the Parkland shooting.

Korn said she’s been touched by the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas and acknowledged that she wants more resources to help students.