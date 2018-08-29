Coral Springs, Triple Shooting, Drive-By Shooting, South Florida
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a drive-by style triple shooting in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs police say they responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Northwest 35th Court, Friday, August 24, at around 11:30 p.m.

Police said when they arrived, they found three males shot. The victims were transported and treated at local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was subsequently identified by police as Ty-Quan Devontae Snell, 17, of North Lauderdale. Snell was arrested for the shooting without incident in Coconut-Creek on Tuesday, August 28, according to authorities.

Snell was charged with five counts of first degree attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Coral Springs Police Department at (954) 346-1262.

