MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The rapper known as Lil Pump was arrested in Miami on Wednesday afternoon.

Lil Pump, who’s real name is Gazzy Garcia, was arrested for driving without a valid license.

According to an arrest report, officers observed Garcia’s black Rolls Royce driving with a license plate that was assigned to a different vehicle; a blue Mini Cooper.

After pulling Garcia over, officers asked for a valid driver’s license but the 18-year-old said he did not have one.

He was arrested and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Garcia just turned 18 earlier this month.