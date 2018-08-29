Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum made history Tuesday night.

Gillum is the first African-American gubernatorial candidate of a major party to win the nomination in Florida history.

“I um, I gotta tell you all. I am overwhelmed,” Gillum told a crowd of supporters at a watch party after his victory was declared. “Our story for me began down in Richmond Heights in Miami-Dade County. To my mother Francis who’s here with me, who was a school bus driver. And my daddy Charles.”

The shockwave of Gillum jumping from fourth in some polls to first was felt in Miami where he once called home.

His slogan “Bring It Home” just what he did. Supporters at this watch party in North Miami at Cafe Creme were ecstatic for the young progressive. Each with different reasons why they were pulling for the 39-year-old.

“As a child of an immigrant parent from Port Au Prince, Haiti, Andrew Gillum will stand up for immigrants here in Florida,” said one woman.

“From healthcare to a living wage, I’m married to a teacher, I want my wife to bring home a fair wage,” said another woman.

Organizers and other politicians understand what’s next, a showdown with Republican candidate Ron Desantis – another young 39-year-old with heavy support.

“We’re the come behind candidate with no money. We understand big hurdles and we have no problem with that,” said Millie Raphael, a Gillum campaign volunteer in Miami-Dade.

“Fighting for the people. That’s what Gillum did and he excited the base. That’s exactly why I think he’s going to be the next governor of Florida. We’re going to make history,” said state Senator Annette Taddeo:

Gillum’s opponents have rallied around his win, offering their support for the upcoming General Election in November.