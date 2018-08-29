Florida PrimaryFederal, State, and Local Election Results
BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – A former South Florida teacher was arrested on an international warrant for sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Owen Headley, 55, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at his Delray Beach home at the request of Canadian authorities. Marshals had to enter the house and conduct a search after Headly refused to come out and hid in a back bedroom.

Headley taught fifth grade at Hammock Point Elementary in Boca Raton until he was removed from the school last year over the allegations. He’s expected in federal court in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning for an extradition hearing.

