MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — After months of being criticized for reportedly dropping the ball in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, the FBI is adding more staff and new protocols to their public access tip line.

The FBI admitted they received a tip at their West Virginia Center from someone close to Nikolas Cruz.

They said the caller talked about his ‘gun ownership’ and ‘potential to conduct a school shooting.’ That call, however, was not relayed to the Miami bureau.

A month later, the 19-yr-old would confess to shooting and killing 17 people inside the high school.

Congressman Ted Deutsch said, “They screwed up, they owned that.”

The changes, according to a letter sent out by the FBI, include recognizing threat key words, adding a quality management team and adding more staff and training resources.

The Congressman was at last month’s FBI briefing, and while the changes are a step in the right direction, he said he left that meeting with a lot of questions.

“We still have questions about what the procedure is going to be when calls come in and how things get documented so there’s no confusion,” Deutch said.

CBS4 spoke with Lori Alhadeff who lost her daughter during the massacre.

She was elected on Tuesday as the next board remember for Broward Schools District 4.

She said the changes are good, but she’s still waiting for an apology and a phone call from the FBI.

Alhadeff said, “I want to hear action, I want to hear what they’re going to do moving forward for the future.”

“I want to know how they are they going to make sure that this does not happen again,” she continued.

