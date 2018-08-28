Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is lucky to be alive after a tree branch came crashing into his windshield.

The said he was driving along NE 155 Terrace when the limb gave way as he was driving under it.

A man who lives in the neighborhood heard the crash, ran outside and called 911. He then gave the visibly shaken driver some water.

The driver, who did not want to be identified, said when the branch fell, there was nothing he could do.

“I saw it coming down and I tried to brake but it was already too late. You know it was right there in my windshield,” he said.

The driver suffered only minor injuries.

