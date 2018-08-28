Florida PrimaryFederal, State, and Local Election Results
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Democrat State representative Sean Shaw and Republican Ashley Moody will face off to replace current Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi in November.

Sean Shaw defeated Ryan Torrens to win the Democratic nomination in a tightly contested race.

On the Republican side, Ashley B. Moody defeated Frank White.

Shaw and Moody will run against one another for the seat being vacated by Bondi, who is finishing her second term and cannot run for a third.

