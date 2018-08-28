Florida PrimaryFederal, State, and Local Election Results
MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – The race for state senate District 38 has been one of the more interesting races in South Florida.

It’s been hotly contested between two democratic candidates, incumbent Sen. Daphne Campbell and her opponent, attorney Jason Pizzo.

On Tuesday, the voters had their say and Pizzo toppled Campbell, sending Pizzo to the Legislature.

With all precincts reporting, Pizzo had captured 54.2 percent of the vote in Senate District 38, according to the Miami-Dade County supervisor of elections website.

No other candidates are running for the seat.

Pizzo lost a six-candidate primary to Campbell in 2016 but came back for a head-to-head matchup this year.

Pizzo loaned $350,000 to his campaign and also raised $141,650, giving him a large financial edge over Campbell. She raised $146,493.

Campbell has been dogged by ethical questions, such as her position a woman’s right to choose and her views on LGBTQ rights.

Pizzo is a former Miami-Dade state attorney.

