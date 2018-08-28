Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed in a head-on crash in southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened on SW 112th Avenue/Allapattah Road between Moody Drive and the Turnpike.

Police say a driver heading south lost control and slammed head-on into a vehicle heading northbound. Both cars then struck a third vehicle heading northbound.

The driver who initially lost control ended up in a field, the car cut in half. One person was ejected from the vehicle and died. A second person from that car, a minor, was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

A total of four people were hurt in the crash. The other three were taken to Jackson South Hospital.