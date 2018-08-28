Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday the arrest of a Miami man accused of making multiple bomb threats.

The FBI said Michael Mora, 35, of Miami, has been charged with making bomb threats.

The investigation revealed that Mora had made the threats from his home to Dadeland Mall on August 21 and then against the White House, the U.S. Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, and Fort Knox.

No further information was provided by authorities regarding this case.

