MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was shot in an attempted armed robbery overnight in northeast Miami-Dade.

It happened at NE 13th Place and 211th Terrace.

Miami-Dade police said a 63-year-old man was injured in the shooting. He was taken to Aventura Hospital where he was listed as stable.

Police are looking for two suspects in connection to the shooting.