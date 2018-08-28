Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Five Democrats ran in Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary as the party looks to win the governor’s mansion for the first time in two decades.

As the ballots were counted, the race came down to two candidates; Gwen Graham and Andrew Gillum.

Neck and neck for most of the evening, Gillum emerged as the winner.

He becomes the first African American gubernatorial candidate in Florida’s history.

Graham, a former Democratic U.S. Rep., was seeking to become Florida’s first female governor and to take the seat her father, Bob Graham, held from 1979 to 1987.

Gillum was favored by progressives and has earned the endorsement of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. He proposed raising corporate income taxes and fought the National Rifle Association as Tallahassee’s mayor.

Gillum wants health care for all, higher corporate taxes to better fund schools and a $15 minimum wage. He was also the first of the candidates to support allowing recreational use of the drug.

Graham defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Southerland in a GOP-leaning district in 2014, but didn’t run for re-election after the Legislature redrew her district to make it more firmly Republican. She is a moderate Democrat who has had to withstand criticism from opponents for siding with Republicans in some congressional votes.

Philip Levine, who finished third in the race, built his wealth by starting a company that provides media to the cruise industry. He spent about $29 million of his own money on the campaign, which included 30 different television ads. The former mayor has called for an expansion of gambling. As mayor, he helped decriminalize marijuana, tried to raise the minimum wage in Miami Beach and pushed to fight climate change.

Greene came in a distant fourth place. He made his fortune in real estate and spent close to $30 million in a bid for office in 2010, only to lose a U. S. Senate primary. He tried to use the Democrats’ dislike of Trump in the primary even though he was until recently a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago country club.