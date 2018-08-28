Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The primary race for Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner was an interesting one to watch unfold.

The Republican primary for this open Cabinet seat gained most of the attention.

State Rep. Matt Caldwell, state Sen. Denise Grimsley, former state Rep. Baxter Troutman and former Army Col. Mike McCalister were vying for the seat Adam Putnam is leaving because of term limits.

In the end it was Caldwell that took home the race, earning 34.55% of the votes.

Caldwell is backed by the National Rifle Association and has focused his media campaign on being pro-gun.

Grimsley comes from a family of cattle ranchers and citrus growers.

Troutman is a businessman and citrus grower.

McCalister has been nearly invisible in the campaign.

The Democratic primary was a contest between Homestead Mayor Jeffrey Porter, lobbyist Nikki Fried and environmentalist Roy Walker.

Fried ended up with more votes than her two opponents combined and she will run against Caldwell in November.

Fried is an attorney that has worked with Florida lawmakers and regulators across the nation.

Porter was elected to his third term of Mayor of Homestead in 2017.

Walker sits on the Everglades Regional Conservation Committee, is president of the South Florida Audubon Society and is vice president of the Broward Chapter of the Democratic Environmental Caucus.