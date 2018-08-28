Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For much of the past year former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine has led the polls. Levine has campaigned heavily that he is the one to stand up to President Donald Trump.

Levine’s election watch party is in Wynwood, where Levine announced his candidacy for governor about a year-and-a-half ago. He believes he has a good change ton win, even if the polls indicate he has slid from first place to third in recent weeks.

The former Miami Beach mayor showed up at his polling site bright and early Tuesday morning, excited about the potential to be Florida’s next governor.

“Very excited! Very pumped, because I believe we are going to make history tonight. We are going to change our state and I believe we are going to change our nation,” Levine said.

Levine has crisscrossed the state hoping to motivate Democrats to vote for him. His campaign heavy on anti-trump rhetoric.

“If people want to see a change in the narrative of our state. Change the narrative of our nation, if higher wages are important to them, if health care is important, if you want to see teachers being paid more. Now is the time to come out,” he added.

When Levine ran for mayor he knocked on 6 thousand doors. His run for governor has followed a similar theme.

“Reaching the people is the key to winning an election,” Levine says.

Up until this summer, Levine seemed to be a certainty. Then Jeff Greene entered the race. Levine found his numbers cut in half and things got ugly. Now, it appears Greene is no longer a threat and Levine is focused on not just winning Tuesday night, but winning in November.

“This race has really become are we going to allow Donald Trump and his little mini-me, radical Ron to take over our state or are we going to have someone on the field who’s fought Donald and I’m that guy,” Levine added.

Levine’s campaign has maintained that if they can win South Florida, they can win this primary.