MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Nearly 2 million Florida voters had cast ballots before polls opened across the state Tuesday, ensuring that overall turnout will easily eclipse the 2.1 million total in the last midterm primary in 2014.

In Miami-Dade County, more voters have cast ballots than they did four years ago.

As of 3:30 p.m, Tuesday, the Miami-Dade Elections Department reported 66,000 people had already voted on Election Day.

Add that to the more than 56,000 people who voted early and the nearly 123,000 vote-by-mail ballots and that’s more than  244,000 ballots cast.

There are about 1.4 million registered voters in Miami-Dade, meaning the 2018 primaries are generating close to a 18-percent turnout rate so far.

In 2014, the turnout figure for the last primary was closer to 14 percent.

Remember, the polls close at 7:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR ELECTION GUIDE

