Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) – State Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, was on the verge Tuesday night of a huge win over former Rep. Jim Waldman in a Democratic primary in Broward County’s Senate District 34.

With 190 of 193 precincts reporting, Farmer had won 70 percent of the vote, according to the Broward County supervisor of elections website.

The primary win virtually assures that Farmer will return to the Senate because the only other candidate in the November general election is write-in Richard Hal Sturm.

Farmer also defeated Waldman in a 2016 Democratic primary for the seat.