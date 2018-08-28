Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Donna Shalala, who served as president of two major universities, including the University of Miami and as President Bill Clinton’s Health and Human Services Secretary, is now the Democratic candidate for Congressional District 27.

It’s the seat long occupied by retiring moderate Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Asked why she chose to take this fresh path after such a long career, Shalala said: “What I decided in my mind was that I wasn’t finished with public service. I wanted to take a shot.”

Her top primary challengers included state Rep. David Richardson and former Miami Herald reporter and Knight Foundation program director Matt Haggman.

Shalala could face off against Republican primary candidate former television journalist Maria Elvira Salazar, who is leading her race late Tuesday night, in November.